Canada confirms 803 monkeypox cases

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) --:The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed 803 cases of monkeypox in the country as of Sunday.

The health agency said that of the confirmed cases, 367 cases are from Ontario, 359 from Quebec, 61 from British Columbia, 13 from Alberta, two from Saskatchewan and one from the Yukon.

Theresa Tam, former Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, said the government has deployed over 70,000 doses of Imvamune vaccines and continues to work actively with jurisdictions to manage public health responses.

The World Health Organization has declared the current outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.