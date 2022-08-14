Canada confirms over 25,000 new COVID-19 cases in one week

(@FahadShabbir)

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on Sunday confirmed 25,204 new COVID-19 cases for the week of July 31 to Aug. 6.

According to the weekly update issued by the PHAC, the number of total COVID-19 cases and deaths in Canada reached 4,109,931 and 43,178 respectively. The daily positive rate during the week averaged at 12.4 percent, and daily tests per 100,000 people were 69.

The agency said that among the detailed case report data on 4,007,160 cases, 186,563 cases, or 4.7 percent, were hospitalized, of whom 29,074, or 15.

6 percent, were admitted to the intensive care units.

People who were diagnosed with COVID-19 after completing their Primary vaccine series were significantly less likely to be hospitalized or to die, particularly if they received an additional dose(s), the agency said.

According to the agency, between June 6 and July 3 this year, unvaccinated cases were three times more likely to be hospitalized and four times more likely to die from their illness, compared to cases with a completed primary vaccine series.