Canada Detects First Coronavirus Variant Cases: Health Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 09:30 AM

Canada detects first coronavirus variant cases: health officials

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The first two cases of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in Canada, health authorities said Saturday.

"The cases are a couple from Durham with no known travel history, exposure or high-risk contacts," the acting chief medical officer for Ontario said in a statement.

The couple have been placed in isolation, according to the statement, the same day that Ontario reimposed a lockdown for several weeks due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

