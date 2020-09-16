UrduPoint.com
Canada Drops Counter-tariffs Threat After US Nixes Aluminum Levy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:30 AM

Canada drops counter-tariffs threat after US nixes aluminum levy

Ottawa, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Canada dropped its threat to impose counter-tariffs on US goods on Tuesday after Washington walked back a 10 percent levy on Canadian aluminum imports.

"Canada will not be imposing reciprocal countermeasures on the United States," Trade Minister Mary Ng told a news conference, adding that Ottawa welcomed the US decision to lift its tariffs hours earlier.

