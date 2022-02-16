UrduPoint.com

Canada Eases On-arrival Test Requirements For Fully-vaccinated Travellers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

OTTAWA, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) --:Canada is easing the on-arrival test requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28 as the latest wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant has passed its peak, Public Health Agency of Canada announced Tuesday.

According to the press release, travellers may still be selected for random testing upon arrival but will no longer have to quarantine while awaiting their test results.

Travellers can instead opt for a rapid antigen test approved by the countries they are coming from.

Currently, all travellers, regardless of vaccine status, must provide proof of a negative molecular test, such as a PCR test, within 72 hours of their scheduled flight or land entry into Canada.

The government is also easing its advisory recommending Canadians avoid non-essential travel due to the rise of the Omicron variant.

