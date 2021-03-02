Canada economy contracted by a record 5.4% in 2020: govt

Ottawa, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Canada's pandemic-hit economy contracted 5.4 percent in 2020, its worst plunge on record, despite a strong rebound in the final three months of the year, the national statistical agency said Tuesday.

But in the fourth quarter of last year, the economy beat expectations by growing 9.6 percent, amid higher government spending to help Canadians weather coronavirus restrictions as well as increased investments in business equipment and housing.

In 2019 GDP grew by 1.9 percent.