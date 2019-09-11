Canada election campaign to kick off Wednesday

(@imziishan)

Ottawa, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Justin Trudeau on Wednesday will officially kick off what is set to be a grueling campaign for a second term as he takes on surging rivals in Canada's October 21 national elections.

The prime minister is due to meet with Governor General Julie Payette at 10:00 am (1400 GMT) and ask her to dissolve parliament.

The election campaign can then officially begin, although political leaders and parties have already been wooing voters with pre-election ads, announcements and whistle stops in key battlegrounds across the country.