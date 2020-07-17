UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Ethics Probe Widens To Trudeau's Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:11 AM

Canada ethics probe widens to Trudeau's finance minister

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :An investigation into Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's role in awarding a government contract to a charity that paid members of his family large sums of money has been extended to Finance Minister Bill Morneau, the country's ethics commissioner said Thursday.

Mario Dion, an independent officer of parliament, announced he would be investigating Morneau following a request by the Conservative opposition.

Like Trudeau, Morneau apologized on Monday for not having recused himself from the negotiations on the huge contract awarded to WE Charity.

Two of Morneau's daughters were associated with the charity, one of them as an employee.

"Following requests from several parliamentarians, #EthicsCommissioner Dion will examine the Hon. Bill Morneau," the ethics office tweeted.

"A report will be released when the examination is complete," it said, adding that a probe of this nature on average takes about seven months.

The main opposition parties have called on Trudeau, who heads a minority government, to testify under oath before a parliamentary committee investigating the contract.

The committee's first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, but the prime minister has not yet said whether he intends to take part.

Trudeau on Monday admitted he had made "a mistake" by not recusing himself from discussions about the no-bid CAN$900 million (USD $662 million) contract with WE Charity.

The group has since said it is withdrawing from the Federal program, which provides grants of up to $5,000 to eligible students for volunteer work with non-profit organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NGO has admitting to paying nearly CAN$300,000 to Trudeau's mother, brother and wife for speaking engagements.

The prime minister told a news conference he didn't know how much his mother and brother were being paid.

Trudeau has run afoul of the ethics commissioner on two previous occasions since 2017 for conflict of interest violations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minority Parliament Wife United States Dollars Justin Trudeau Money 2017 Family From Government Million Opposition Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to o ..

31 minutes ago

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.