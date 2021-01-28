UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Ex-governor General Created 'poisoned' Work Environment: Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:20 AM

Canada ex-governor general created 'poisoned' work environment: reports

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A damning report on workplace harassment claims against ex-governor general Julie Payette, Queen Elizabeth II's representative in Canada, describes her as "hostile," "poisoned," and "toxic," news outlets reported Wednesday.

Payette, a 57-year-old former astronaut, resigned from the post last Thursday after holding the largely ceremonial position since 2017.

Canadian media, including the country's biggest outlets, obtained a redacted version of the report on Wednesday evening under an access to information law. The document was ordered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in July.

"Yelling, screaming, aggressive conduct, demeaning comments and public humiliations," are among the behaviors it lists.

The testimony comes from 92 employees, ex-employees and other individuals familiar with the work environment at Rideau Hall, the official residence of the governor general, including some 20 people who reported acts of harassment.

Nearly half the feedback collected in the report by independent consulting firm Quintet referenced a "hostile or negative" environment, or both.

More than a quarter of respondents spoke of a "toxic" or "poisoned" atmosphere, according to the 132-page report summarized by broadcasters CBC and CTV as well as the Globe and Mail daily.

The report concluded that there was a serious problem requiring the immediate attention of Canada's Privy Council Office, which supports the prime minister and cabinet.

According to the report, employees complained that they did not have independent channels through which to raise concerns about the work environment at Rideau Hall.

The government ordered the independent investigation in July after the CBC published anonymous testimony about a toxic climate, including claims of harassment and verbal abuse.

Payette's longtime friend Assunta Di Lorenzo, whom she had appointed controversially as secretary to the governor general and who was also accused of mistreating staff, quit her post.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Canada Justin Trudeau July 2017 Post Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Gas crisis blocking new investments: Mian Zahid Hu ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

5 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s national policy is a big step ..

41 minutes ago

Philippines approves emergency use of AstraZeneca ..

41 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.