Canada Expels Chinese Diplomat, Beijing Vows 'resolute Countermeasures'

Published May 09, 2023

Canada expels Chinese diplomat, Beijing vows 'resolute countermeasures'

Ottawa, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Ottawa said Monday it would expel a Chinese diplomat accused of having sought to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker critical of Beijing, plunging the two nations into a new diplomatic row.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly declared the diplomat "persona non grata" and said Canada would "not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs." "We remain firm in our resolve that defending our democracy is of the utmost importance," she said, adding that foreign diplomats in Canada "have been warned that if they engage in this type of behavior, they will be sent home." The move aggravated already strained Sino-Canadian relations, with China saying Canada had "sabotaged" relations between the two nations.

"The Chinese side will take resolute countermeasures and all consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the Canadian side," a statement from the Chinese embassy in Canada said, calling on Ottawa to "step back from the brink."Beijing said it had filed an official protest over breaches of international law and diplomatic norms, and accused Canada of "deliberately undermining relations" with its second-largest trading partner.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Zhao Wei, an official at the Chinese consulate in Toronto at the heart of the affair, has been asked to leave Canada within five days.

