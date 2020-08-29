UrduPoint.com
Canada Extends Ban On Most Foreign Travelers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:20 AM

Canada extends ban on most foreign travelers

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Canada is extending a ban on most travellers entering the country until the end of September in order to limit the spread of Covid-19, the government announced Friday.

And Canadian citizens and permanent residents returning from abroad will still be subject to strict quarantine measures, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced on Twitter.

This restriction has been in force since mid-March.

An exception was made in June allowing spouses, children, parents or guardians of Canadian citizens or permanent residents to enter the country.

A deal between Canada and the United States also allows essential travellers to pass through their shared border -- the longest in the world. That agreement was extended earlier this month to September 21.

All travellers have been subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Foreign nationals who show Covid-19 symptoms are barred from entering Canada.

Shipments of goods continue.

As of Friday, Canada had recorded more than 127,000 cases of the new coronavirus and nearly 9,140 deaths.

