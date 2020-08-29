UrduPoint.com
Canada Extends Border Closure To End Of September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:40 AM

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Canada is extending the closure of its border to non-essential travel until the end of September, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced Friday.

"Our government is extending the existing restrictions on international travel to Canada by one month -- until September 30, 2020 -- to limit the introduction and spread of Covid-19 in our communities," the minister announced on Twitter.

"Canadian citizens and permanent residents returning to Canada will continue to be subject to strict quarantine measures," he added.

The border has been closed to all non-essential travelers since mid-March.

Shipments of goods, however, continue.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

