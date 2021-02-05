UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Extends Cruise Ship Ban To Early 2022

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:10 AM

Canada extends cruise ship ban to early 2022

Ottawa, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Canada said Thursday it was extending a ban on cruise ships entering its waters through February 2022 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ban applies to ships carrying more than 100 people, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement.

"Temporary prohibitions to cruise vessels and pleasure craft are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems," he said.

If pandemic conditions "sufficiently improve" during the period, he added, the government could move to rescind the order.

The original ban was put in place last April as the pandemic took hold in North America, and was extended several times.

The measure has dealt a severe blow to Canadian port cities such as Vancouver, Quebec and Montreal, where the cruise industry is a vital moneymaker.

In 2019, Canada was visited by cruise ships from a dozen countries with some two million tourists on board, according to the ministry.

Croisieres du Saint-Laurent, an association representing nine ports of call along the busy seaway, said the cancellation of cruises for a second year will have "serious impacts on the tourism industry." But it said it remains optimistic for 2022, saying advance bookings have been strong.

Adventure-seeking sailboats and other pleasure craft as well as passenger ships carrying more than 12 people are also still banned from Canadian Arctic waters, the ministry said.

Local residents of Canada's Arctic territories using boats for transport or fishing, however, are exempted.

The Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut have so far managed to keep their total number of Covid-19 cases to just 400, but they lack sufficient health resources to cope in the event of a major outbreak.

As such, travel to the region has been severely curtailed.

Canada in total has recorded nearly 800,000 Covid-19 cases and 20,500 deaths.

Related Topics

Canada Vancouver February April 2019 Event From Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International Day for Human Fraternity revives hop ..

7 hours ago

International Court of Justice dismisses Qatar&#03 ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest reg ..

8 hours ago

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

9 hours ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

10 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.