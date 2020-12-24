Canada extends UK flight suspension until Jan 6: Trudeau

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday his country would prolong its suspension of flights from the UK until early January in light of a new fast-spreading coronavirus strain sweeping Britain.

"Today, I can announce that we will extend this temporary suspension of passenger flights from the UK to Canada for another two weeks until January 6, so we can prevent this new variant of Covid-19 from spreading in Canada," Trudeau said during a press conference.