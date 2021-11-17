UrduPoint.com

Canada Eye World Cup Dream As Mexico Freeze

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Canada took a giant stride towards their first World Cup finals appearance in 36 years on Tuesday after beating Mexico 2-1 to vault to the top of the CONCACAF qualifying standings.

Two goals either side of half-time from Turkey-based forward Cyle Larin fired the Canadians to a victory, which leaves them one point clear of the United States with 16 points from eight games.

Hector Herrera's 90th-minute goal for Mexico set up a frenzied finish at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium, where snow had been cleared from the pitch shortly before kick-off as temperatures plunged to minus 9 degrees Celsius (15.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

The final whistle was met with a mass confrontation involving players from both sides as tempers flared.

The result means Canada are now firmly on course to qualify for next year's finals in Qatar. Canada's only other World Cup appearance came at the Mexico finals in 1986.

Canada's win saw them leapfrog over the United States for top spot in CONCACAF's eight-team final round of qualifying.

The USA were held to a 1-1 draw against Jamaica earlier Tuesday after a spectacular equaliser from West Ham striker Michail Antonio secured a share of the points for the Reggae Boyz.

Antonio's 22nd-minute long-range effort cancelled out a superb individual goal by US forward Timothy Weah at Kingston's Independence Park.

Weah, the 21-year-old son of former Liberia legend George Weah, fired the US ahead after 11 minutes.

The Lille forward played a clever one-two with striker Ricardo Pepi before surging into the Jamaican penalty area.

Jamaica's Bobby Reid looked to have the danger covered, but Weah showed great strength to win possession before angling a deft shot across goal and in off the far post.

It was a fitting reward for a bright start by the US, who also went close on 16 minutes when Pepi's shot was blocked before Brenden Aaronson's follow-up effort was well-saved by Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake.

