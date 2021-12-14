Canada finds community spread of Omicron variant

OTTAWA, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) --:There is community spread of the Omicron variant in Canada and new COVID-19 cases are expected to jump soon, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said on Monday.

"We are seeing community transmission, possibly in its early stages, but this can rapidly escalate in the days to come," Tam said at a press conference in Ottawa.

"We've learned a lot about this variant just even in the last days. We have learned that it is highly transmissible, or certainly has great spread potential," Tam said.

Tam expected the situation to play out in Ontario, the most populous province with a population of 14 million.

The Ontario COVID-19 science advisory table said on Monday that the Omicron variant will replace the currently dominant Delta variant as the main strain in the province by Christmas.