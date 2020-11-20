UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Govt Seeks Carbon Neutrality By 2050

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:40 AM

Canada govt seeks carbon neutrality by 2050

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday submitted draft legislation that it said would allow the country to be carbon neutral by 2050, but his opponents dismissed the initiative as "smoke and mirrors." "Net-zero emissions by 2050. It's ambitious -- but it's possible, it's necessary, and it's exactly what we're going to do," Trudeau said on Twitter.

"Greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced if we want to reach this target," he added separately to reporters.

But he admitted that nothing in the draft would prevent future governments from winding back his proposals.

In the end, "it will be up to Canadians to choose governments that are serious about the fight against climate change," said Trudeau, who has made the environment a priority since taking office.

The draft legislation however does not set specific goals for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for 2030. Canada, a major oil producer, is among the top global emitters.

"We are going to exceed our targets," Trudeau said, without offering more details.

When it ratified the Paris climate agreement, Canada committed to reducing carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2030, as compared with 2005 levels.

The draft aims to force the government to fix carbon emissions reduction targets every five years from 2030, and to report back to parliament after each five-year period.

But the measure contains no specifics, and successive Canadian governments have failed to reach the emissions reduction goals they have set.

The most recent data from the administration in Ottawa showed that emissions increased two percent from 2017 to 2018.

Green Party leader Annamie Paul quickly shot down the draft.

"After five years in power, and a record of unfulfilled emissions reductions commitments, the government has given us more smoke and mirrors," she said.

"There are no targets, and no specific actions designed to put Canada on a pathway to net zero. In short, there is no plan."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Canada Twitter Oil Ottawa Paris Justin Trudeau Gas 2017 2018 From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

10 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

9 hours ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

9 hours ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

9 hours ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.