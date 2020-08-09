Canada launches a Lebanon relief fund after Beirut blast

Montreal, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The Canadian government announced on Saturday the launch of a Lebanon relief fund, calling on citizens to give generously to victims of the massive explosion that killed more than 150 people and injured 6,000 in Beirut.

"Every Dollar donated by individual Canadians between August fourth and 24th will be matched by the government of Canada... up to a maximum of Can$2 million," or US$1.5 million, said International Development Minister Karina Gould at a news conference.

The money will go to the Humanitarian Coalition, which brings together a dozen Canadian humanitarian organizations on the ground in Lebanon, she said.

It will use its expertise to distribute the aid in areas such as water supply, sanitation, food and shelter.

"I encourage Canadians to donate to the Lebanon Matching Fund to help save lives and meet the urgent needs of the affected population," said the minister, adding it was the best way for citizens to help.

The assistance is part of the Can$5 million aid package announced earlier this week by Ottawa.

A group of Lebanese-Canadian businessmen has announced plans to raise at least $2.5 million to help the disaster-stricken population.

Tuesday's massive explosion leveled Beirut port and killed at least 158 people.

A fire at the port had ignited a large stock of ammonium nitrate, triggering an explosion that was felt as far away as Cyprus and destroyed entire neighborhoods.

It was widely perceived as a direct consequence of corruption and incompetence, an egregious case of callousness on the part of an already reviled ruling elite.