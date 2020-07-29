Canada launches public inquiry of deadliest mass shooting

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Canada said Tuesday it was launching a public inquiry into the country's deadliest mass shooting to shed light on the tragedy and respond to demands for transparency by victims' families.

The Nova Scotia arson and shooting rampage that killed 22 people April 18-19 ended with police gunning down the shooter after a 13-hour manhunt.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said that Canadians "deserve answers to how such a tragedy could occur" as he announced the full public inquiry.

"We have heard calls from families, survivors, advocates, and Nova Scotia Members of Parliament for more transparency," he said in a statement.

The killing spree was carried out by a male dental health care professional identified as Gabriel Wortman, 51. Authorities said he was wearing a police uniform, driving a mock police car and had several guns with him, including at least one assault-style weapon.

Police gunned down Wortman on April 19 after a 150 kilometer (93 mile) manhunt, during which time the gunman shot dead 22 people, including a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) constable.