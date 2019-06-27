Canada lists two far-right groups as terrorist

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Canada on Wednesday placed far right organizations on its terror watch list for the first time, after intelligence services said they had raised their level of vigilance on two groups.

Public Safety Canada published an update to its "Listed Terrorist Entities" that included "Blood & Honour" and its armed branch, "Combat 18." The two groups are described as international neo-Nazi networks "whose ideology is derived from the National Socialist doctrine of Nazi Germany." Founded in Britain in 1987, Blood & Honour has carried out violent acts "including murders and bombings" via Combat 18, the Canadian statement said.

"B&H attacks have occurred in North America and in several EU-member states," the statement read, referring to the 2012 conviction of four B&H members in Florida for the 1998 murder of two homeless men.

It also mentioned the 2012 firebombing of a building in the Czech Republic "occupied mostly by Romani families, including children." There are 60 groups on Canada's "Listed Terrorist Entities," mostly jihadist groups but also violent nationalist groups and leftist guerrillas.

The addition of the neo-Nazi groups to the list comes after Friday's publication of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service's 2018 report.

"Canada has experienced several violent attacks since 2014, perpetrated by individuals influenced in whole or in part by right-wing extremism," the report said.

It mentioned the shooting of three police officers in Moncton in 2014, a shooting at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City in 2017 and a 2018 van attack in Toronto.