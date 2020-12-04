Canada moves to align laws with UN indigenous rights declaration

Ottawa, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government on Thursday unveiled framework legislation to align Canada's laws over time with a UN declaration on indigenous rights, but stopped short of enshrining UNDRIP itself into law.

Justice Minister David Lametti called the bill a "significant step forward on the path to reconciliation" with the nation's indigenous peoples.

"It has the potential to be transformational," he told a news conference. "I believe that implementing the declaration offers hope for a stronger, more equitable future for indigenous peoples." He was echoed by National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde, who added, however, that he would like to see it acted on more quickly.

Trudeau's Liberal government last year pledged to fully implement the 2007 United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett noted Thursday: "Sadly, despite robust constitutional and legal protections, indigenous rights (in Canada) continue to be misunderstood." "Progress has been too slow, and the impacts of denying rights has had serious consequences: systemic racism and overt discrimination have resulted in unacceptable gaps in health, social, and economic outcomes," she said.

Ottawa a decade ago endorsed the UN declaration on land, resource and human rights of the world's 370 million indigenous peoples.

But it rejected the 2007 UN resolution overriding its constitution, choosing instead to call it an "aspirational document." Opponents of UNDRIP, concerned about a clause requiring indigenous tribes give "free and informed consent" to economic development projects on their ancestral lands would stymie resources development, successfully scuttled its past implementation.

The new bill recognizes the rights of indigenous peoples outlined in the UN declaration to self-determination and self-governance, as well as respect for indigenous culture and language, and treaty rights.

If passed, it would guide interpretation and development of Canadian laws, but does not enshrine the declaration itself into Canadian law, justice and indigenous affairs officials said.

It also gives the government three years to prepare an action plan to achieve the UN declaration's objectives.