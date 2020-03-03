UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Oil Firm Apologizes For Sexualized 'Greta' Image

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:50 AM

Canada oil firm apologizes for sexualized 'Greta' image

Montreal, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :A Canadian oil-services company apologized Monday after an outcry over a sticker that showed their logo under a sexualized image targeting Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The image, shared widely on social media last week, shows a black-and-white drawing of a naked woman with her back turned, two hands pulling on her braids -- an apparent reference to 17-year-old Thunberg's signature hairstyle.

The word "Greta" and X-Site Energy Services's logo appear underneath the illustration.

The oil and gas services provider released a statement apologizing for the image and promising to "do better." Canadian media said the Alberta-based company initially denied involvement in the sticker.

"We deeply regret the pain we may have caused," the statement said. "Explicit images and personal attacks on anyone are unacceptable." Thunberg has inspired millions of young people around the world by spearheading a movement since 2018 to demonstrate on Fridays in frustration at government efforts to tackle climate change.

But she has been criticized and abused for her uncompromising attitude.

"They are starting to get more and more desperate," Thunberg tweeted on Saturday about detractors of her movement. "This shows that we're winning." X-Site Energy Services said it is working to remove the decals from circulation and asked others to stop sharing the image. It also said it plans to train employees to follow a new "code of conduct." "Just as we are committed to help reduce our industry's environmental footprint, we are committed to learn from and correct our mistake," the firm said.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney called the image "odious."Last September Thunberg marched in Montreal with nearly half a million supporters including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

She rallied with thousands more the following month in oil-rich Alberta.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Social Media Company Oil Young Justin Trudeau May September Women Gas 2018 Media From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

8 hours ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

9 hours ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

9 hours ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

9 hours ago

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.