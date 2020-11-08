UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada PM Trudeau Congratulates Joe Biden On White House Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Canada PM Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on White House win

Montreal, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the White House, shortly after US media called the race for the Democrat over Donald Trump.

"I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together," Trudeau said in a statement.

Trudeau has had a frequently stormy relationship with Trump, who once tweeted the Canadian leader was "very dishonest & weak" over a dispute on US tariffs.

Trump imposed punitive tariffs on imports of Canadian aluminum and steel in June 2018, in the midst of negotiating the new free trade deal between the US, Canada and Mexico known as the USMCA.

Ottawa hit back at the time with tariffs on American aluminum and steel, as well as whiskey, ketchup, orange juice, lawn mowers, sailboats and more.

Trudeau declined to travel to Washington to join in the USMCA launch ceremony earlier this year, after Trump floated the idea of again hitting the country with tariffs.

The United States is Canada's largest trading partner, with Can$2.4 billion (US$1.8 billion) flowing across the border each day.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Washington Canada White House Trump Orange United States Mexico Justin Trudeau June Border Congress 2018 Media Race Billion

Recent Stories

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

38 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

38 minutes ago

Crowds converge in US cities to celebrate after Bi ..

38 minutes ago

After four years of chaos, Biden has tall order to ..

41 minutes ago

Tennis: Paris Masters ATP results

41 minutes ago

'Let's get started,' says VP-elect Harris after hi ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.