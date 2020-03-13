UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada PM's Wife Tests Positive For New Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:30 AM

Canada PM's wife tests positive for new coronavirus

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said late Thursday.

"Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

"Following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild," it said.

"The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days," but will not be tested.

"The Prime Minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow."Trudeau and his wife had announced earlier Thursday they were self-isolating while she underwent tests for the COVID-19 illness after returning from a speaking engagement.

Gregoire-Trudeau's symptoms, after returning from Britain, had included "a low fever late last night," an earlier statement said. She immediately sought medical advice and testing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Wife Justin Trudeau All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

8 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

8 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

8 hours ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

8 hours ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.