Canada Police, Banks And Consumers Hit By Major Network Outage

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Ottawa, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :A major outage affecting mobile and internet networks at Canada's top telecoms provider was improving late Friday, the company said, after disrupting banking, calling, cashless payments and even policing.

Telecoms firm Rogers reported progress late in the day, stating that "wireless services are starting to recover.

" A quarter of Canada's internet connections were "knocked out," according to data from NetBlocks, an internet watchdog group.

Rogers is Canada's top mobile carrier, with more than 11 million wireless subscribers and nearly three million internet users -- collectively controlling along with Bell Inc. and Telus Corp. almost 90 percent of the wireless market.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outages.

