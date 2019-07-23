Canada police seek person of interest after double murder

(@FahadShabbir)

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Police in Canada on Monday released a sketch depicting a bearded man wanted for questioning after the bodies of two tourists were discovered in a rural part of British Columbia.

The bodies of 23-year-old Lucas Fowler from Sydney, Australia and his 24-year-old girlfriend Chynna Deese from North Carolina in the United States were found last Monday along the side of the road in the province's remote north.

"We can now confirm that Chynna and Lucas were the victims of gun violence," Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) spokeswoman Janella Shoihet told a news conference.

The Federal police agency released a sketch showing a man wearing a cap and a beard who was seen speaking with Fowler the day before the tragedy.

"I want to be clear this man is not a suspect. He's a person with whom investigators wish to speak," Shoihet said.

Fowler and Deese's murder came as police investigated the disappearance of 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky in another part of British Columbia.