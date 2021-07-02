UrduPoint.com
Canada Posts May Trade Deficit

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Canada posts May trade deficit

Ottawa, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Canada posted a Can$1.4 billion (US$1.1 billion) trade deficit in May as exports slumped and imports climbed, the government statistical agency said Friday.

Imports rose 2.1 percent to Can$50.9 billion, led by record high purchases of foreign metal and non-metallic mineral products such as unwrought gold, silver and platinum.

May also saw an uptick in imports of articles of precious metals from the United States, as well as flu and Covid-19 vaccines.

Exports meanwhile fell 1.6 percent to Can$49.

5 billion, with foreign sales of seafood, motor vehicles and parts down.

This decline was partially offset by record high exports of forestry products and building materials feeding a building and home renovation frenzy.

Canada's trade surplus with the United States, its neighbor and largest trading partner, narrowed slightly to Can$6.1 billion.

But the nation's trade deficit with the rest of the world widened to a record Can$7.5 billion in May, as imports from Japan, Italy, Mexico and China jumped and exports to Britain fell.

