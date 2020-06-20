UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Probes Claims Doctors Bet On Indigenous Alcohol Intake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:20 PM

Canada probes claims doctors bet on indigenous alcohol intake

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Canadian authorities are probing claims that doctors and nurses placed bets on the blood alcohol level of indigenous patients who sought emergency treatment at a British Columbia hospital.

Hospital staff would try to guess the blood alcohol level of patients they thought were indigenous, said rights group Metis Nation BC.

The game was called "Price is Right", a reference to a game show where contestants guess the price of merchandise.

"If true, it is intolerable, unacceptable and racist," said provincial health minister Adrian Dix on Friday, adding that an investigation had been launched.

A 2019 report said racism against indigenous people was widespread in the province's health system, Metis Nation BC president Daniel Fontaine told public broadcaster CBC.

"First Nations, Metis and Inuit patients seeking emergency medical services in British Columbia are often assumed to be intoxicated and denied medical assessments," the group said in a statement.

This contributes "to worsening health conditions resulting in unnecessary harm or death," it added.

Related Topics

Columbia Price Turkish Lira 2019 Blood

Recent Stories

Secretary General Commends Member States’ Contri ..

52 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Holds Virtual Bilateral me ..

52 minutes ago

Update on Shoaib Malik travel plans

56 minutes ago

UAE Press: Reopening of UAE economy: We are all in ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 June 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.