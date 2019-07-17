UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Probing Data Theft At Military Research Center: Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

Canada probing data theft at military research center: reports

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Canadian army is probing the theft of highly sensitive information from a military research center by a former employee, media reports said Tuesday.

The now-retired civilian specializing in ballistics is suspected of having stolen and destroyed some 30,000 files containing highly sensitive information, public broadcaster Radio-Canada reported. The employee has not been formally charged.

A spokesman for Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan told AFP that a probe is underway but declined to comment further.

A court document seen by Radio-Canada says military police obtained a search warrant for a highly restricted area within a research facility run by Defence Research and Development Canada, located near a military base outside Quebec City.

This document says files were copied and then erased, such as photos of ballistic test results, videos of ballistic trials and munitions procurement records, Radio-Canada said.

The former employee under suspicion reportedly committed an act of insubordination before leaving his job with the army last year, Radio-Canada said.

He was reported by three former colleagues, it said.

Related Topics

Army Police Canada Job Media From Court Employment

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

2 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

2 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

3 hours ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

3 hours ago

Gazprom Says 66% of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Complet ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.