UrduPoint.com

Canada Public Broadcaster CBC Quits Twitter Over 'government-funded' Label

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Canada public broadcaster CBC quits Twitter over 'government-funded' label

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Canada's public broadcaster CBC and its French-language version Radio-Canada said Monday they were effectively quitting Twitter over a new government-funded label it says questions its editorial independence.

In a statement, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation/Radio-Canada said Twitter had added a "government-funded media" label to its account, branding it the same way as it does as major media outlets in authoritarian countries.

"In the case of CBC/Radio-Canada this labeling is untrue and deceptive," the statement said.

While the broadcaster is publicly funded, it said its editorial independence is protected under Canadian broadcasting law.

"Twitter can be a powerful tool for our journalists to communicate with Canadians, but it undermines the accuracy and professionalism of the work they do to allow our independence to be falsely described in this way," it said.

"Consequently, we will be pausing our activity on our corporate Twitter account and all CBC and Radio-Canada news-related accounts." The broadcaster instead urged Canadians to follow it on other social media.

CBC/Radio-Canada's Twitter exit follows that of National Public Radio in the United States over the tag, which has also been applied to Britain's BBC.

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter, the company has relaxed the moderation of content on the network, letting back many users banned because of messages inciting hatred or spreading misinformation.

Musk also slashed Twitter's workforce from 7,500 to fewer than 2,000 employees.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Company Same Independence United States Elon Musk Media All From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sends back critical research sampl ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sends back critical research samples on the Dragon cargo spacecr ..

6 hours ago
 PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries duri ..

PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries during floods in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U- ..

FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023

7 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed le ..

Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture exploring leadership in ..

7 hours ago
 MOCCAE hosts special &#039;National Dialogue for C ..

MOCCAE hosts special &#039;National Dialogue for Climate Action&#039; session

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.