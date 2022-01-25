UrduPoint.com

Canada Pulls Diplomat Families From Ukraine Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Canada said Tuesday it is withdrawing the families of its diplomats stationed in Ukraine's capital because of the Russian military buildup on the border, after similar moves by the United States and Britain.

"We have decided to temporarily withdraw Canadian embassy staff's children under 18 years of age and family members accompanying them," the foreign ministry said.

It cited "the ongoing Russian military buildup and destabilizing activities in and around Ukraine." The United States said Sunday it was withdrawing the families of its diplomats in Kyiv, and Britain followed suit on Monday.

Ukraine has called these moves "premature."The West says Russia has been massing tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine, along with an arsenal of tanks, fighting vehicles, artillery and missiles. The Kremlin insists its forces are not there to invade.

