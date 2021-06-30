Canada Records All-time High Temperature Of 49.5 Degrees Celsius: Weather Service
Vancouver, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Canada set a record all-time high temperature Tuesday in the town of Lytton, British Columbia, for the third day in a row, its weather service said, as a deadly heat wave broils the country's west and the US Pacific Northwest.
"At 4:20pm, Lytton Climate Station reported 49.5°C, once again, breaking the daily and all-time temperature records for the 3rd straight day," Environment and Climate Change Canada posted on Twitter, announcing a temperature equal to 121 degrees Fahrenheit.