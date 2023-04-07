Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Canada Repatriates 14 Women, Children From Syria Camp

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Canada repatriates 14 women, children from Syria camp

Qamishli, Syria, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria have handed over four women and 10 children to a Canadian delegation for their repatriation, a Kurdish official said.

Western governments have faced mounting criticism for not taking back more of their citizens who travelled to Iraq and Syria to volunteer for the Islamic State group and the Canadian government was successfully sued.

Thousands of foreign women and children remain in overcrowded displaced persons' camps in Kurdish-administered northeastern Syria where they are vulnerable to indoctrination by diehard jihadists.

"On Wednesday... four wives and 10 children of foreign fighters of Daesh (IS) who were living in the Roj camp were handed over to representatives of the Canadian foreign ministry," said Khaled Ibrahim, an official in the Kurdish administration.

He said the women were aged between 26 and 35, while the children were aged between three and 11.

It was the fourth repatriation carried out by Canada from the overcrowded displaced persons camp of northeastern Syria, Ibrahim said.

On January 21, a Canadian Federal court ordered the government to repatriate 23 citizens, 19 of them women and children, from the Roj and Al-Hol camps, without setting a date.

Previously the government of Justin Trudeau had treated IS family members in Syria on a case-by-case basis, and in four years only a handful of women and children had been repatriated.

On Thursday, the Canadian government confirmed the latest repatriation.

"As long as conditions allow, we will continue this work," a foreign ministry statement said.

"Amidst reports of deteriorating conditions in the camps in northeastern Syria, we have been particularly concerned about the health and wellbeing of Canadian children," it said.

Related Topics

Syria Canada Iraq Justin Trudeau January Women Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Albania PM witness signing of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Albania PM witness signing of cooperation agreement

12 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister for Eur ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

12 minutes ago
 President of Indonesia receives UAE ambassador

President of Indonesia receives UAE ambassador

57 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s merchandise trade with the world crosse ..

UAE&#039;s merchandise trade with the world crossed $1 trillion mark in 2022: WT ..

1 hour ago
 Austin Says Afghanistan After Action Review to Inf ..

Austin Says Afghanistan After Action Review to Inform Future Pentagon Decision-M ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Red Crescent to Build 1,000 Houses in Syria's ..

UAE Red Crescent to Build 1,000 Houses in Syria's Latakia After Earthquake - Rep ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.