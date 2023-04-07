Canada repatriates 14 women, children from Syria camp

Qamishli, Syria, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria have handed over four women and 10 children to a Canadian delegation for their repatriation, a Kurdish official said.

Western governments have faced mounting criticism for not taking back more of their citizens who travelled to Iraq and Syria to volunteer for the Islamic State group and the Canadian government was successfully sued.

Thousands of foreign women and children remain in overcrowded displaced persons' camps in Kurdish-administered northeastern Syria where they are vulnerable to indoctrination by diehard jihadists.

"On Wednesday... four wives and 10 children of foreign fighters of Daesh (IS) who were living in the Roj camp were handed over to representatives of the Canadian foreign ministry," said Khaled Ibrahim, an official in the Kurdish administration.

He said the women were aged between 26 and 35, while the children were aged between three and 11.

It was the fourth repatriation carried out by Canada from the overcrowded displaced persons camp of northeastern Syria, Ibrahim said.

On January 21, a Canadian Federal court ordered the government to repatriate 23 citizens, 19 of them women and children, from the Roj and Al-Hol camps, without setting a date.

Previously the government of Justin Trudeau had treated IS family members in Syria on a case-by-case basis, and in four years only a handful of women and children had been repatriated.

On Thursday, the Canadian government confirmed the latest repatriation.

"As long as conditions allow, we will continue this work," a foreign ministry statement said.

"Amidst reports of deteriorating conditions in the camps in northeastern Syria, we have been particularly concerned about the health and wellbeing of Canadian children," it said.