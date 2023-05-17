Canada, S. Korea to boost economic, security cooperation after leaders meet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :South Korea and Canada agreed to boost cooperation on crucial supply chains and work more closely to counter North Korea's growing nuclear threats after their leaders met in Seoul on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- on his first official visit to South Korea, and the first by a Canadian leader in nearly a decade -- met President Yoon Suk Yeol for a summit on Wednesday afternoon.

After the talks, Yoon said the pair had agreed to "deepen cooperation" on supply chains, especially for critical minerals used in electric vehicle batteries, which Canada has reserves of and which are needed by South Korea's car manufacturers.

The two leaders also discussed regional security and condemned North Korea's banned nuclear program, Yoon told a joint press briefing, following another record-breaking year of missile launches by Pyongyang's Kim Jong Un.

Trudeau offered Seoul support in its plans to "achieve a denuclearised, peaceful, unified and prosperous Korean Peninsula", as well as more cooperation on security, according to a statement released by both governments.