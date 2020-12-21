UrduPoint.com
Canada Says To Halt Entry Of UK Flights Over Virus Variant

Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:30 AM

Canada says to halt entry of UK flights over virus variant

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Canada will halt the entry of passenger flights from Britain for 72 hours from midnight Sunday, authorities announced, the latest nation to take action over a new fast-spreading strain of coronavirus in the UK.

"Given the high number of cases of a variant COVID-19 virus observed in some areas in the United Kingdom, the decision has been made to suspend entry into Canada of all commercial and private passenger flights from the United Kingdom for 72 hours," said a statement from Canadian health authorities.

