Canada sees rising daily COVID-19 count over past week

OTTAWA, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:Canada reported an average daily count of nearly 2,500 COVID-19 cases over the past week, up by 11 percent from a week before, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Sunday.

Over the past week, hospitals treated over 1,800 COVID-19 cases on average each day, with 528 in intensive care units. Up to an average of 22 deaths were reported daily.

On Friday evening, Canada reported 3,164 more cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national count to 1,745,377 cases, while the country's death toll reached 29,130, according to the Canadian biggest tv network CTV.

Theresa Tam, Canada's chief health officer, said at a press conference on Friday that cooler weather and easing restrictions contribute to a rise in COVID-19 infections. "There is a higher risk of local surges in virus activity in the weeks ahead."