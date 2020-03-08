UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Shock Fiji On Way To Vancouver Sevens Quarter-finals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 12:00 PM

Canada shock Fiji on way to Vancouver Sevens quarter-finals

Los Angeles, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Canada scored two late tries to topple Fiji 26-21 on Saturday as they emerged unbeaten from pool play to book a Cup quarter-final clash with Spain at the Vancouver leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Canada trailed 14-12 in the second half but capitalized when Vilimoni Botitu was given a yellow card.

That led to Pat Kay scoring the go-ahead try, with Justin Douglas sprinting for a final try to seal it.

"That's one you dream of right there," Douglas said. "Anytime you play them in front of home fans and get a result like that it's huge for us." Theo Sauder scored two tries for the Canadians, who had opened their home event with a 31-21 victory over France and capped their night with a 29-7 victory over Wales.

Fiji needed a 26-17 closing win over France to set up a quarter-final against series leaders New Zealand.

New Zealand routed Kenya 29-0 and Spain 31-0 before battling to a 33-24 victory over Ireland to remain unbeaten.

Ireland trailed 14-12 at halftime, but seized the lead with two tries before New Zealand rallied with tries from Vilimoni Koroi and Amanaki Nicole.

Australia powered into a quarter-final clash with England, capping their day with a 29-7 victory over the United States.

A hat-trick of tries to Lachie Miller and two for Henry Hutchison against the Americans saw Australia complete pool play unbeaten after a 33-19 win over Scotland and a 40-12 victory over Samoa.

South Africa, who battled back from 19-0 down to stun Fiji in the final of the Los Angeles Sevens last weekend, enjoyed a dominant first day, following a 12-0 victory over Japan with a 17-5 win over Argentina before trouncing England 38-0.

Despite that deflating result, England advanced on the back of a 31-0 win over Argentina, who were reduced to six men early in the first half, and a 29-0 shutout of Japan.

Related Topics

Africa World Australia Canada France Vancouver Los Angeles Douglas Lead Wales Ireland Argentina Spain Japan United States Samoa Fiji Kenya Turkish Lira Event From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation implements final phase of relie ..

18 minutes ago

German group Schüco signs lease deal with SAIF Zo ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 8, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.