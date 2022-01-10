UrduPoint.com

Canada Takes ATP Cup In Sydney

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Canada takes ATP Cup in Sydney

SYDNEY, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Team Canada swept up their first-ever ATP Cup win after Felix Auger-Aliassime took down Spanish player Roberto Bautista Agut on Sunday evening in Sydney.

The win made Canada the third country to have a place in the ATP tennis hall of fame, joining Serbia and Russia, which won in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

The 21-year-old Canadian team captain and singles world no. 11, Auger-Aliassime, made a convincing win in just two sets, which brought Canada's score to 2-0 against the Spanish team.

Auger-Aliassime squeezed out the first set which went to a tiebreak, 7-6(3), but his smooth serves and pounding forehands against Bautista Agut afforded a decisive 6-3 win in the second set.

"The emotions are unbelievable. There's no better feeling than winning. We left everything out there," said Auger-Aliassime during a post-match interview.

The victory came despite Canada having a rocky start to the tournament.

Their team narrowly avoided elimination in the group stages after losing their first four matches of the competition.

Auger-Aliassime and teammate Denis Shapovalov clawed Canada back to the finals with their victory against Germany, and then Russia in the semifinals, the pair beating Russians Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin in the deciding doubles match.

Auger-Aliassime said their eventual victory wouldn't have been possible with the dedication of all four team members.

"I think that's very important. We trust each other to the highest level. Denis and I, everybody in the team - Brayden (Schnur) played in singles, Steven (Diez) played in doubles and they've been supporting us all week," he said.

Teams from 16 countries competed in the ATP Cup at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney from December 31 to January 9.

The event precedes the Australian Open, which will take place in Melbourne from January 17 to 30.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Canada Germany Melbourne Sydney Serbia January December Sunday 2020 Australian Open Event All From

Recent Stories

PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speec ..

PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speeches against Muslims

2 minutes ago
 Australia to Acquire $2.58Bln Worth of US Armored ..

Australia to Acquire $2.58Bln Worth of US Armored Vehicles - Defense Minister

5 minutes ago
 One dead, another injured in a car-truck collision ..

One dead, another injured in a car-truck collision

5 minutes ago
 China's Green Transition Not Going Smoothly - Russ ..

China's Green Transition Not Going Smoothly - Russian Trade Representative

10 minutes ago
 Local body elections in Islamabad to be conducted ..

Local body elections in Islamabad to be conducted through EVM: Shibli Faraz

10 minutes ago
 India reports 179,723 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 179,723 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.