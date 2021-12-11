UrduPoint.com

Canada Threatens Trade Action Over Biden Electric Car Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Canada on Friday threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on American goods and suspend parts of a landmark North American trade deal if Washington rewards electric cars made in US union shops, to the detriment of Canada's auto sector.

In a letter to US senators, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Ottawa is "deeply concerned" by an electric vehicle tax credit proposed in the Build Back Better Act that it says violates the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The proposed tax credit is equivalent to a 34 percent tariff on Canadian assembled electric vehicles, Freeland said, adding that this poses "a significant threat to the Canadian automotive industry and is a de facto abrogation of the USMCA." The proposal, included in US President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion spending package pending in Congress, encourages US production of electric vehicles by offering a bigger tax credit for local union-built electric vehicles (EV) and phases out for imported EVs after five years.

Mexico and Canada have argued that it threatens the integrated North American auto supply chain enabled by the USCMA signed in 2020 following tortuous negotiations.

Non-union automakers led by Toyota and Tesla have also balked at the Biden proposal, calling it a sop for the United Auto Workers labor union that could hinder the transition to EV autos.

If the measure is passed, Freeland said Canada could impose retaliatory tariffs on the US auto industry and several other sectors, suspend US access to the Canadian dairy market and hold up implementation of new copyright rules in the USMCA.

Freeland said a list of US products that may face Canadian tariffs would be released in the coming days.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Canada Threatened Vehicles Vehicle Ottawa May Congress 2020 Market Agreement Industry Toyota Tesla

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celeb ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

11 hours ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

11 hours ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.