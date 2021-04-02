UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Tightens Pandemic Restrictions As Vaccines Rollout Lags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Canada tightens pandemic restrictions as vaccines rollout lags

Montreal, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Canada's two most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, headed into the Easter weekend tightening public health measures to slow a possible third wave of Covid-19, as Federal authorities promised to step up the lagging vaccines rollout.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday a 28-day shutdown of most stores and severe limits on services in the province of 14 million people.

That comes a day after Quebec tightened restrictions in several regions while maintaining a nighttime curfew imposed in early January that is unprecedented in Canada.

Some 23,000 lives have been lost to the coronavirus in the country, which is expected in the coming days to top one million cases.

The number of daily cases and intensive care admissions in Ontario risks more than doubling to 6,000 and 800 by month's end if preventive measures aren't taken, according to new modelling by the government's scientific advisors.

Quebec has also seen rising case numbers, almost doubling in recent days to 1,200 per day.

"The third wave is here and being driven by variants of concern," the Ontario group of doctors advising the Ford government said in its report.

Ford told a news conference he was "pulling the emergency brake for the entire province," including dramatically scaling back religious services, warning that "we're now fighting a new enemy.""I know many of you were hoping to celebrate this important (Easter) holiday with family and friends," he said. "But again, I'm asking everyone to only gather with your immediately household."

Related Topics

Canada Ontario January Family Government Top Ford Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

28 minutes ago

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Speaker seeks report of Hindu Journalist's ..

38 minutes ago

Global Commercial Oil Inventories to Fall to 5-Yea ..

38 minutes ago

French Upper House Approves National Strategy to C ..

39 minutes ago

Police charge Brussels April Fool's Day 'party' cr ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.