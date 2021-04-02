Canada tightens pandemic restrictions as vaccines rollout lags

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Montreal, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Canada's two most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, headed into the Easter weekend tightening public health measures to slow a possible third wave of Covid-19, as Federal authorities promised to step up the lagging vaccines rollout.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday a 28-day shutdown of most stores and severe limits on services in the province of 14 million people.

That comes a day after Quebec tightened restrictions in several regions while maintaining a nighttime curfew imposed in early January that is unprecedented in Canada.

Some 23,000 lives have been lost to the coronavirus in the country, which is expected in the coming days to top one million cases.

The number of daily cases and intensive care admissions in Ontario risks more than doubling to 6,000 and 800 by month's end if preventive measures aren't taken, according to new modelling by the government's scientific advisors.

Quebec has also seen rising case numbers, almost doubling in recent days to 1,200 per day.

"The third wave is here and being driven by variants of concern," the Ontario group of doctors advising the Ford government said in its report.

Ford told a news conference he was "pulling the emergency brake for the entire province," including dramatically scaling back religious services, warning that "we're now fighting a new enemy.""I know many of you were hoping to celebrate this important (Easter) holiday with family and friends," he said. "But again, I'm asking everyone to only gather with your immediately household."