Canada To 'adjust' Number Of Diplomats In India As Row Escalates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2023 | 06:01 PM

New Delhi, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Canada's High Commission said it would "adjust" diplomat numbers in India and the South Asian nation suspended visa processing in Canada Thursday as a row between Ottawa and New Delhi deepens.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has demanded India treat with "utmost seriousness" allegations that Indian agents played a role in the June murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver.

The fallout prompted tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions and a forceful denial from India, which said any suggestion it played a role in Nijjar's killing was "absurd", sending strained relations between the world's most populous country and G7 member Canada to a new low.

"In light of the current environment where tensions have heightened, we are taking action to ensure the safety of our diplomats," Canada's mission said in a statement.

"With some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms, Global Affairs Canada is assessing its staff complement in India," it added.

"As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily adjust staff presence in India." The mission did not give further details of the number of people leaving but said its offices were "open and operational", while calling for the safety of its staff to be ensured.

"We expect India to provide for the security of our accredited diplomats and consular officers in India, just as we are for theirs," it said.

Earlier on Thursday, India's official visa processor in Canada said it had been told to stop handling applications.

