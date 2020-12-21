UrduPoint.com
Canada To Halt Passenger Flights From Britain

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:50 PM

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Canada is to halt the entry of passenger flights from Britain for 72 hours from midnight Sunday, authorities announced Monday.

Canada became the latest nation to take action over a new fast-spreading strain of corona-virus in Britain after France, Germany, Italy and other nations announced restrictions on British travel.

"Given the high number of cases of a variant COVID-19 virus observed in some areas in the United Kingdom, the decision has been made to suspend entry into Canada of all commercial and private passenger flights from the United Kingdom for 72 hours," said a statement from Canadian health authorities.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced that a new Tier four of corona-virus restrictions for London and parts of southeast England to combat an alarming surge in infections linked to a virulent new strain.

"New variant may be up to 70 percent more transmissible," he said. "The spread is being driven by the new strains of variant."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

