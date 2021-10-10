Canada to miss Rugby World Cup for first time

Paris, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Canada will miss the Rugby World Cup for the first time after losing a two-legged play-off to Chile on Saturday for a place in the 2023 finals to be played in France.

The Canadians were defeated 33-24 in the second leg after edging the opener 22-21.

They had previously qualified for every World Cup, even making the quarter-finals in 1991.

Chile, who have never reached the global showpiece, will next face the losers of the clash between the United States and Uruguay in July next year.