UrduPoint.com

Canada To Miss Rugby World Cup For First Time

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 01:40 AM

Canada to miss Rugby World Cup for first time

Paris, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Canada will miss the Rugby World Cup for the first time after losing a two-legged play-off to Chile on Saturday for a place in the 2023 finals to be played in France.

The Canadians were defeated 33-24 in the second leg after edging the opener 22-21.

They had previously qualified for every World Cup, even making the quarter-finals in 1991.

Chile, who have never reached the global showpiece, will next face the losers of the clash between the United States and Uruguay in July next year.

Related Topics

World Canada France Chile United States Uruguay July

