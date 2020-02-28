UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To No Longer Pay For Harry And Meghan Security

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 01:20 AM

Canada to no longer pay for Harry and Meghan security

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Canada will no longer pick up the security tab for protecting Prince Harry and his wife Meghan starting in March, the office of Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living part-time in an oceanside mansion in westernmost British Columbia province since November.

Last month, they made a shock exit from life as working royals.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have provided security for the couple in this country under the internationally protected persons convention.

But that will end "in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status," said a statement.

Canadians have been welcoming of the royal runaways. Local monarchists surveyed by AFP are excited, while tourism groups are even giddier about the prospects of a boost from the global attention on the couple.

But a recent poll found that 77 percent of Canadian taxpayers were not keen to pay for their security costs.

Related Topics

Police Canada Wife Columbia Oceanside March November From

Recent Stories

Oman reports new case of COVID-19

11 minutes ago

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

1 hour ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

2 hours ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

2 hours ago

8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 202 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.