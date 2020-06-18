UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Roll Out COVID-19 Tracing App As Cases Top 100,000

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:50 PM

Canada to roll out COVID-19 tracing app as cases top 100,000

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Canada will soon roll out a COVID-19 tracing app for smart phones, developed with help from BlackBerry and Shopify, it was announced Thursday, as the number of cases topped 100,000.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a daily briefing it will be "crucial" to increase testing and contact tracing going forward as pandemic restrictions start to be gradually eased.

As part of that effort, he said "a mobile app that will notify users if they've been exposed to COVID-19" will be made available to as many as 30 million Canadian smart phone users in early July.

The app will be free to download and its use is voluntary. It is to be tested first in Ontario before a nationwide release.

If someone tests positive for the new coronavirus, their diagnosis will be noted in a national database, and others who may have come in close proximity to them will be notified through the app, Trudeau explained.

It would then be up to individuals to reach out to public health authorities.

Trudeau said this tool will help "to keep us all safe as we reopen, as we get more active.

This is an approach that we are confident is going to make a big difference" in safeguarding Canadians' health.

"At no time will personal information be collected or shared, and no location services will be used," he added.

"The privacy of Canadians will be fully respected." The app announcement comes after a drop in new COVID-19 cases in Canada, despite reaching a grim milestone.

Canada confirmed its first COVID-19 death on March 9 and surpassed 50,000 cases on April 28.

As of Thursday, according to data compiled by public broadcasters CBC, Canada had 100,026 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, which have resulted in 8,307 deaths; 62,237 cases are considered recovered or resolved.

With 220.1 deaths per million population, Canada ranks 11th in the world for this death rate, behind several European countries and the United States -- the nation hardest hit by the pandemic, according to official data compiled by AFP.

Most of the Canadian infections (87 percent) were centered in two provinces -- Ontario and Quebec -- which saw elderly care homes ravaged by outbreaks.

Related Topics

World Mobile Canada Ontario United States Justin Trudeau March April May July All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

41 minutes ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

2 hours ago

Chairman district East inaugurates two monuments

24 minutes ago

Russia to stop blocking the Telegram messenger ser ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.