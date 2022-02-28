UrduPoint.com

Canada To Send Military Equipment To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Canada to send military equipment to Ukraine

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Canada announced Sunday that it would ship non-lethal protective military equipment such as helmets to Ukraine's army, but again ruled out sending troops in against Russian forces.

Ukrainian troops need bulletproof vests, helmets, gas masks and night vision equipment, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said at a press conference.

The contributions by Ottawa will amount to 25 million Canadian Dollars (17.6 million Euros), said Joly, stressing that she had received the request "directly" from Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.

Canada's Defence Minister Anita Anand meanwhile reiterated that a combat mission was "not on the table right now."Ukraine's outgunned soldiers and citizen fighters have been trying for four days to repel an invasion by Russian military forces.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Defence Minister Army Ukraine Russia Canada Ottawa Gas Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2022

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

51 minutes ago
 PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 ..

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

12 hours ago
 Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

22 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

22 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>