UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Tops 200,000 Covid-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:10 AM

Canada tops 200,000 Covid-19 cases

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Canada, in the midst of a second wave of Covid-19 illnesses, topped 200,000 cases and inched closer to 10,000 deaths Monday, according to official data compiled by Canadian broadcasters CBC and CTV.

About 80 percent of these cases and more than 90 percent of the deaths were recorded in the country's two most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, which has been the epicenter of the country's epidemic since it broke out in Canada last March.

As of Monday afternoon, Canada had 200,039 cases and 9,772 dead -- with its two westernmost provinces still to report their updated tallies -- according to the public health data.

That amounts to 532 cases per 100,000 people in the country of 38 million, or five times fewer than in the United States.

In Quebec and Ontario, a resurgence of the novel coronavirus led once again to the closure of bars and restaurants, museums and concert halls, as well as gyms and sports venues.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday recommended that children not go trick-or-treating door to door for Halloween in the hardest-hit areas, including Toronto and Ottawa.

"We just can't have hundreds of kids showing up at your door if you live in a hotspot," he told a news conference.

Across Canada, authorities have been trying to stem a crush on hospital resources including intensive care beds as "the number of people experiencing severe illness is also increasing," Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said in a statement.

Meanwhile the US and Canada on Monday extended a ban on non-essential travel between the neighboring countries to November 21 to limit the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The world's longest international border has been closed to nearly all type of crossings except goods trading since March 21, with the travel ban extended every month since then.

Canada has averaged 2,284 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 20 deaths per day, figures that have increased significantly since September with the return to school and work for millions of Canadians after a summer break.

Community transmission of the virus has made it more difficult to detect and trace new cases, while about 2.4 percent of the approximately 77,000 tests carried out each week are positive.

Related Topics

Dead World Sports Canada Ottawa Toronto Ontario United States March September November Border All Ford Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador to Bahrain participates in virtual ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches the &quot;Joud&quot; ..

2 hours ago

Etihad operates maiden commercial passenger flight ..

2 hours ago

UAE renews its continued commitment to supporting ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Highe ..

2 hours ago

Reem Al Hashemy visits Dubai Police General HQ, re ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.