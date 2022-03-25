Canada torn between economy, climate in deciding oil project

(@FahadShabbir)

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Eco warrior turned Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, picked by Justin Trudeau five months ago to guide Canada's climate policy, will soon face his first major test in deciding on a new offshore oil project.

Norwegian firm Equinor is seeking to develop oil discoveries in the Flemish Pass Basin, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) east of St. Johns, Newfoundland.

Its proposed Bay du Nord project promises to create thousands of jobs and generate Can$3.5 billion (US$2.8 billion) in royalties for the Atlantic island province, rescuing its floundering economy.

But exploiting an estimated 300 million barrels of oil over 30 years would set back efforts to curb climate change.

Oil market turmoil caused by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions against the Russian energy sector could further complicate matters.

Guilbeault, a longtime activist who scaled Toronto's CN Tower in 2001 to draw attention to climate change, is to announce a decision in the coming weeks.

Environmentalists say this will be a "real test" of his and Prime Minister Trudeau's climate bona fides.

The Trudeau administration faces "a very big dilemma," Pierre-Olivier Pineau, an energy policy expert at HEC Montreal business school, told AFP.

"If I had to bet, I think there is a slightly higher chance that he rejects the project," he said, opining that the government needs to show itself to be taking real climate actions, especially after being thrashed in 2018 for salvaging construction of a major pipeline from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific coast.

"If he rejects (Bay du Nord), this sends a message reinforcing Canada's image of being a champion in the fight against climate change," Pineau explained.

Equiterre, an environmental advocacy group co-created by Guilbeault in 1993 following the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro that produced the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said Ottawa must reject Bay du Nord.

"Canada is far from meeting its greenhouse gas reduction targets," Equiterre analyst Emile Boisseau-Bouvier told AFP.

The Trudeau government last year enhanced its Paris Agreement target to reduce carbon emissions by 40-45 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. But it is still short of EU and US goals.

"It is not by betting on a moribund industry that we are going to solve the (climate) problem," said Boisseau-Bouvier, explaining that "the next few weeks will be pivotal" for Canada, as it also prepares to unveil a plan to reach its emissions target.