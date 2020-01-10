UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Unemployment Falls To 5.6% In December

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Canada unemployment falls to 5.6% in December

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Canada's economy rebounded in December as the national unemployment rate fell to 5.6 percent of the workforce, down 0.3 points from November, the country's statistics institute said Friday.

After losing 71,000 jobs in November, the economy created a better-than-expected 35,000 jobs in December.

The data exceeded analyst predictions of 32,000 new jobs and an unemployment rate decrease of 0.1 percentage points to 5.8 percent.

The rise in employment is mainly due to an increase in the private sector, where the number of employees rose by 57,000, "offsetting a decline of similar size in November" (50,000 workers), Statistics Canada said in a statement.

"Employment increased in accommodation and food services and in construction, while it was little changed in the other industries," it said.

The increase in employment was mainly led by Ontario and Quebec, due to more people working in construction, public administration and the service sector.

Unemployment rates fell for almost all categories, with the exception of men aged 55 and over, where it rose from 4.9 percent to five.

Among people aged 15 to 24, the unemployment rate saw the largest decline to 11.1 percent, down from 11.6 percent in November.

Unemployment returned to the relative stability of previous months after increasing 0.4 percent in November to 5.9 percent, its highest level since the summer of 2018.

Over the course of 2019, the Canadian economy created 320,000 jobs, an increase of 1.7 percent, at "a faster pace than that observed over the same period in 2018," Statistics Canada said.

Related Topics

Canada Same Ontario November December 2018 2019 All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

40 minutes ago

Conventional warfare replaced by Cyber warfare: S ..

1 second ago

New US Ambassador to Arrive in Russia on January 1 ..

12 minutes ago

Ukraine gets access to crashed plane's black boxes ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Rangers, Sindh arrests 13 outlaws from di ..

12 minutes ago

UK National Who Resisted London Attacker Says Trum ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.