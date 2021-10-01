UrduPoint.com

Canada Urged To Right Historical Wrongs By Protecting Rights Of Indigenous People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Canada urged to right historical wrongs by protecting rights of indigenous people

GENEVA, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :A group of countries on Thursday called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to continue to attend to serious violations of the rights of indigenous people in Canada and take necessary actions to push the Canadian government to correct its mistakes.

Delivering a joint statement on behalf of a group of like-minded countries at the ongoing 48th session of the UNHRC, Jiang Duan, minister of the Chinese Mission to United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva, told the Council that Canada has for a long time pursued policies of ethnic cleansing and cultural genocide against indigenous people.

From the 1830s to the 1990s, Jiang said, an estimated 150,000 indigenous children were forcibly taken away from their parents and sent to residential schools in the country.

"These indigenous children lived in harsh conditions and suffered malnutrition, many falling victim to forced labor, abuse and rape.

Some even became living medical experiments against humanity. At least 4,000 indigenous children in residential schools died of abnormal death," the joint statement said.

The joint statement said that more than 600 indigenous communities are segregated by the Canadian government in 3,000 small and scattered "reservations" without sufficient infrastructure, job opportunities, even safe drinking water, arguing that Canada has been persistently wiping out the languages and culture of indigenous people.

The joint statement also told the Council that indigenous communities have long suffered systemic discrimination in society, and that the living conditions of indigenous people in Canada are deteriorating.

"The policy of genocide against indigenous people has become one of the root causes of systemic inequality, racism and racial discrimination in Canada today," the statement said.

Related Topics

United Nations Water China Canada Died Job Geneva From Government

Recent Stories

TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start s ..

TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start soon

1 minute ago
 Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Bu ..

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Buhumaid

14 minutes ago
 How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

34 minutes ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

39 minutes ago
 United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

45 minutes ago
 US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues ..

US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues for collaboration

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.